The Latest on WVU Safety Saint McLeod

Sophomore safety Saint McLeod is unlikely to be in uniform this season for West Virginia.

Back in early March, McLeod was a victim of a Morgantown stabbing which resulted in multiple wounds on the back and the stomach, requiring surgery.

According to the police report, McLeod was involved in a verbal argument prior to the incident.

'At about 1:17 a.m. Saturday, police were alerted to the altercation, which began as a "verbal disagreement" inside The Bank before moving outside onto the sidewalk. The incident was reported by the person who took McLeod, 20, to Ruby Memorial Hospital.'

During a spring media availability session head coach Neal Brown was asked about McLeod's health. "He's feeling better. As far as when he can workout and everything, he told me he ran so wounds are healing and seems to be improving."

In the team's 2022 football media guide, McLeod is listed as one of the several players who lettered in 2021 and will not be returning in 2022. However, he remains on the roster as of Monday morning.

Brown provided an update on his status and talked at length about the guys who will help fill the void.

“Yeah, Saint is not with us. I don’t foresee him being with us for fall camp," said Brown. "Jasir [Cox] is playing our nickel and spear position. He also gives us some flexibility when we go to our six DB package. He made one really nice play today. He has got the ability to get off blocks on the secondary. As far as our field edge guy, really smart football player too. And you look at the number of snaps we brought in and you look at all these preseason people who may have some question marks on is they’re not really taken on into effect. We added over a thousand reps, live snaps. James Madison, last time I heard they play really good football. North Dakota State, they play pretty good football. And Rashad at Colorado State, he had over a thousand live reps in the secondary. And so while maybe they haven’t played for us, they’ve played football at a really high level and those three guys have to be able to play for us and I believe they will. They had a really nice day.”

