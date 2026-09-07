The Most Encouraging Thing About WVU's Defense Was Also the Most Frustrating

With how things went in the second half of West Virginia's season opener against Coastal Carolina, it's easy to chalk it up to a horrible performance all the way around.

Once you take a step back and allow the frustration of the finish to fade, you'll see there were a couple of positives that came out of that game.

First was the run defense. The Chanticleers could not establish any rhythm on the ground. Yes, it's a Group of Six opponent, but in that area of the game, they did what a Power Four team should do against someone from a lower level — dominate. They totaled just 52 yards on 27 carries, which pops out an average of 1.9 yards per tote. It's a good start.

But the one thing that was the most encouraging was the pass rush. West Virginia's defensive front is full of a bunch of new starters and not heavy on experience from top to bottom. Zeke Durham-Campbell is the only true d-lineman who has started in the FBS prior to this season. Having edge rusher Harper Holloman, who came in from Western Kentucky, helps, of course, but the d-line was a serious qustion mark.

Of that group, they accounted for 17 of West Virginia's 39 pressures on Coastal QB Deuce Bailey: Durham-Campbell (6), Nate Gabriel (5), Corey McIntyre Jr. (4), Darius Wiley (2), Emerson Joy (1), KJ Henson (1).

The front seven really got after it with edge rushers and backers screaming downhill, looking to make a play, EXCEPT...they left several sacks on the table.

There were countless plays where the Mountaineers would have multiple defenders with a clear path to the quarterback, but because they did a poor job of keeping contain, coming in too hot (or over-pursuing), Bailey was able to hit the escape hatch and turn a dead play into a first down or much more.

If they clean things up, they'll be just fine

WVU Athletics Communications

Much of what happened, though not all, in the passing game for Coastal was them being the beneficiary of poor angles from that front seven. If they had kept contain, many of those big plays would never have happened, and the game would look a whole lot different on the scoreboard. It's encouraging that they were able to generate 39 pressures, but now they have to finish more of those plays and not put the secondary in a vulnerable position.

Those 39 pressures were by far the most WVU has had in 13 games under Zac Alley.

Last year's pressure totals by game: Robert Morris (23), Ohio (20), Pitt (27), Kansas (10), Utah (12), BYU (6), UCF (11), TCU (6), Houston (17), Colorado (22), Arizona State (17), Texas Tech (19).

Getting that many every week throughout the season is not going to happen, but if West Virginia can aim for 20 or so, they'll most likely be near the top of the Big 12 in that category. Last season, Texas Tech and Utah were the top two highest-graded pass-rushing teams in the league, averaging 21.2 and 20.4, respectively.

To make matters worse...

Sep 5, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Wiley (91) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line really can't afford to take many hits, and to have one happen right out of the gate is unfortunate, especially for the young man who worked his tail off to get here, Darius Wiley.

The former JUCO All-American and Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Defensive Player of the Year was looking like he would be a key piece in the Mountaineers' defense before he suffered a lower-body injury and had to be carted off the field.

We have yet to receive an update on his situation, but it didn't look good. Rich Rodriguez may give us some insight tonight on his radio show or at tomorrow's press conference. With Wiley now out of the picture, someone is going to have to step up and replace his production.