The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. UT Martin Preview + Prediction

Good Thursday morning, everyone! It's time for The Walk Thru. This week's episode is a game preview, like always, but with West Virginia taking on an FCS team, more of the discussion is about WVU and what they need to get right before heading to Charlotte.

The Rundown

Segment 1: Which version of WVU will we see more of?

Last week's game was a tale of two halves for the Mountaineers. Is this group more like what we saw in the first half? The second half? Or perhaps a little bit of both.

Segment 2: Trust in Mike Hawkins Jr.

Throwing the ball just 14 times last week may have been by design, but when the competition takes a big step up next week, Rich Rodriguez is going to have to trust his quarterback to get the job done. He has the arm, the decision-making, and the accuracy to do it at a high level. Doing so would also take some of those hits off of him in the run game. He can't run it 20 times every week, just like Cam Cook can't tote it 30 times per game.

Segment 3: Trivia

WVU’s 1st game against an FCS opponent (formed in 1978) was against Richmond, a game they barely won, 14-12. Who was QB1 for the ’Eers that season?

A: Dutch Hoffman

B: Oliver Luck

C: Dan Kendra

Segment 4: Napoleon's Dynamite/Players to Watch

Eugene gives his player of the game to watch for the Mountaineers, while I pick one for the opposite side of the ball for WVU, and give you one player on offense and defense to know for UT Martin.

Segment 5: West Virginia vs. UT Martin Game Preview

WVU is a perfect 26-0 all-time against FCS foes. UT Martin is just 2-31 against FBS teams, many of which are not Power Four programs. Eugene and I discuss what we need to see this week, even though it should turn into a laugher in a hurry.

Segment 6: Week 2 Pick'ems

Missouri at Kansas, 8 PM (FRI on FOX)

11 Oklahoma at Michigan, 12 PM (FOX)

Arizona at BYU, 3:30 PM (FOX)

1 Ohio State at 4 Texas, 7:30 PM (ABC)

UT Martin at West Virginia, 1 PM (ESPN+)

If you haven't yet, head on over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and drop your picks in the comment section. If you nail all five, you will win an autographed picture from Eugene Napoleon. Also, while you are there, hit that subscribe button. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.

Football season show schedule:

Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Immediately after the game