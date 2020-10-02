SI.com
MountaineerMaven
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: S2, Ep 4 - Baylor Preview

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown's West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss on the road against No. 15 Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers will be playing host to the Baylor Bears who won their Big 12 opener by throttling the lowly Kansas Jayhawks.

Eugene Napoleon and myself talk about what West Virginia must do in order to get back in the win column this weekend.

