This is JT Daniels' Opportunity to 'Remind People He's an NFL Prospect'

WVU head coach Neal Brown hasn't named JT Daniels his starting quarterback yet, but it's only a matter of time.

The former five-star recruit out of Irvine, California has had a great deal of success throughout his career whether it be at high school powerhouse Mater Dei, USC, or Georgia. The biggest problem, as we've documented a number of times this summer, is his health. He's had some unfortunate luck when it comes to staying on the field having dealt with a torn ACL, a concussion, and a lat injury. If he can stay on the field in 2022, not only will he elevate West Virginia's chances to compete in the Big 12 but he will also land back on the radar of NFL scouts.

Neal Brown talked about this being an opportunity for Daniels to "remind people" of what he's capable of in an interview with College Sports on Sirius XM radio.

"He never lost a job. He has been injured. If you look at his career path, it's really remarkable. He's had to deal with pressure since he was a freshman at Mater Dei, you know? One of the top high school programs in the entire country. He starts as a freshman, which has only been done a handful of times. He graduates school not a semester early, an entire year early. He starts at USC as a high school senior, essentially one of only two true freshman quarterbacks that have started at USC. He does that and I'm talking about a game opener. Has success. Wins the job. Graham's first year, tears his ACL, so injury. Transfers to Georgia still recovering. Gets the job once he's fully healthy, goes and wins the Peach Bowl. Comes from behind in a last two-minute drive to win the Peach Bowl versus Cincinnati. Comes back, wins the job, plays really really well. South Carolina home, Vanderbilt home, gets injured. For him, this is a great opportunity to remind people. Like, I don't think this is a redemption story. He's gonna have an opportunity to win the job, an opportunity to potentially be the starter and it's about reminding people and when he's played, he's played a really high level. And so this is an opportunity for him to remind people that not only is he a high level quarterback but he's an NFL prospect."

