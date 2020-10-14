Three Players to Watch in the Mountaineer Offense vs Kansas

West Virginia's offense has been tough to figure out. At times, they look like an efficient unit that has the ability to move the ball up and down the field, but also looks inept every now and then. Consistency is a big issue with the Mountaineer offense and finishing off drives has to be a point of emphasis. For the most part, moving the ball hasn't been a problem. It's been ball security, dropped passes, and penalties that have stalled out drives.

As the Mountaineers gear up for Kansas, the offense needs the three guys below to step up to get things clicking on Saturday.

QB Jarret Doege

These past two games are probably ones that Jarret Doege would like to forget about. Ball security has been a big issue for him and that's something that has to change moving forward if the Mountaineers want to be extremely competitive in the Big 12 Conference. The passing game has also had a lack of explosive plays and this is something head coach Neal Brown said that focused on during the bye week. If Doege can protect the football and connect on deep balls, this should get away from Kansas fairly quick.

RB Leddie Brown

It's no secret that Leddie Brown is the catalyst of the West Virginia offense. You usually don't see a single running back getting 20-25 carries per game anymore, but Brown has been successful with an increased workload. This is the hardest we've seen Brown run since he landed in Morgantown and you can tell he's playing with an extra edge to him this year. Neal Brown said he wants to get Alec Sinkfield more involved at running back, so expect the touches for Brown to take a slight dip vs Kansas. With that said, a 100-yard day is still very likely.

LT Brandon Yates

West Virginia has had some ongoing competition at left tackle between redshirt freshman Brandon Yates and redshirt sophomore Junior Uzebu. Yates is getting the start this week, which will mark his third start of the season. He's been up and down and pass protection has been a bit subpar, but he's still learning and developing as we go. The offensive line can play much better and it all starts with the two tackles.

