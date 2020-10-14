SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Three Players to Watch in the Mountaineer Offense vs Kansas

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia's offense has been tough to figure out. At times, they look like an efficient unit that has the ability to move the ball up and down the field, but also looks inept every now and then. Consistency is a big issue with the Mountaineer offense and finishing off drives has to be a point of emphasis. For the most part, moving the ball hasn't been a problem. It's been ball security, dropped passes, and penalties that have stalled out drives. 

As the Mountaineers gear up for Kansas, the offense needs the three guys below to step up to get things clicking on Saturday.

QB Jarret Doege

These past two games are probably ones that Jarret Doege would like to forget about. Ball security has been a big issue for him and that's something that has to change moving forward if the Mountaineers want to be extremely competitive in the Big 12 Conference. The passing game has also had a lack of explosive plays and this is something head coach Neal Brown said that focused on during the bye week. If Doege can protect the football and connect on deep balls, this should get away from Kansas fairly quick.

RB Leddie Brown

It's no secret that Leddie Brown is the catalyst of the West Virginia offense. You usually don't see a single running back getting 20-25 carries per game anymore, but Brown has been successful with an increased workload. This is the hardest we've seen Brown run since he landed in Morgantown and you can tell he's playing with an extra edge to him this year. Neal Brown said he wants to get Alec Sinkfield more involved at running back, so expect the touches for Brown to take a slight dip vs Kansas. With that said, a 100-yard day is still very likely.

LT Brandon Yates

West Virginia has had some ongoing competition at left tackle between redshirt freshman Brandon Yates and redshirt sophomore Junior Uzebu. Yates is getting the start this week, which will mark his third start of the season. He's been up and down and pass protection has been a bit subpar, but he's still learning and developing as we go. The offensive line can play much better and it all starts with the two tackles.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas Players to Watch: Offense

These three Jayhawks could give the Mountaineers some trouble this Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Previews Kansas

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown discusses the upcoming matchup against Kansas

Christopher Hall

Neal Brown Says WVU has Zero New Positive Tests - No Concern to Finish the Season

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown says they've been fortunate they haven't "had a whole lot of missed practices or missed games due to COVID."

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Provides Updates on VanDarius Cowan, James Gmiter

Schuyler Callihan

Kyzir White is Becoming a Tackling Machine in the NFL

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White is taking his game to the next level

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers Have a "Productive" Bye Week Ahead of Five Game Stretch

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown stated the Mountaineers had a "productive" bye week after focusing on some key areas

Christopher Hall

WVU Depth Chart: Kansas Edition

Mountaineers release depth chart ahead of Kansas

Christopher Hall

Bovada Releases Updated Odds to Win Big 12 Title

Do the Mountaineers have a chance at the Big 12 championship?

Schuyler Callihan

When Could WVU Enter the AP Top 25?

West Virginia is receiving votes, but are they close to being ranked?

Schuyler Callihan

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan