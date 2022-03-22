Three Position Battles to Watch in Spring Ball

This is the most hyped-up quarterback competition that we have seen in Morgantown in years. For the first time in seemingly forever, West Virginia has three candidates competing for the starting job with each of them being very capable of winning the battle.

Garrett Greene has the most in-game experience, albeit not much. Most of his game film is full of QB-designed runs, options, and dump-offs in the passing game. Head coach Neal Brown mentioned several times last season that he still has to better understand coverages, which is why he didn't get the opportunity to throw the ball much even when Jarret Doege struggled.

“He’s going through this maturation and growth process," Brown said. "He’s a guy that didn’t have what I would say ‘normal quarterback upbringing.’ So, the way the quarterbacks are kind of brought up now is that they play seven on seven starting in middle school, and you do a bunch of seven on seven tournaments, and you have seven on seven teams, and you have spring football, and you basically getting a bunch of live reps. And for him, that just wasn’t his experience. He was a baseball player. He comes from a baseball family. He played summer baseball. He didn’t go through spring practice. He didn’t go to many (spring) practices at all. He played in an offense that was really run-base. It wasn’t a spread type of offense. So, they weren’t asking him to make progressions or look at coverages a whole lot. So, he just didn’t have that same type of quarterback upbringing as some of the others."

Will "Goose" Crowder probably has the biggest arm of the three but lacks the mobility that both Greene and true freshman Nicco Marchiol possess. Don't get me wrong, Crowder can move, just not as well as the others. That's why if Crowder is going to have any chance of winning this battle, he's going to have to really wow the coaching staff with his arm and decision-making.

Marchiol is the ultimate competitor and has all the characteristics you want a young quarterback to have. Great attitude, terrific work ethic, quality leader, a great teammate, and most importantly, he's a winner. Although many within the fanbase have already dubbed Marchiol the face of the future, he still has to go out there and earn it.

"We’re going to go through the spring, and the belief is that one of them will take reigns of the job, or we’ll get it narrowed down to two, and if that’s not the case, then we’ll go find a guy," Neal Brown said. "There will be guys available, but I thought it was important for them, and important for the trajectory of our football team, to let those guys have the ability to go out and compete in the spring, and so, we’ll do that.”

Should none of the three separate themselves in spring ball, one name that could join the mix is former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels. Daniels has ties with new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and is planning on visiting West Virginia soon. He also holds interest from Missouri and Oregon State.