Three Positions WVU Should Address Through the Transfer Portal

With the amount of players that WVU has lost to the transfer portal, it is important for Neal Brown and his staff to fill some of those holes left behind prior to the 2022 season. In my opinion, there are three areas that need to be addressed before anything else.

Here they are.

Wide receiver

There hasn't been any other position hit harder than WVU's wide receiver room. In the last month, the Mountaineers lost three of its top five receivers (Winston Wright Jr., Isaiah Esdale, and Sean Ryan). Sam Brown entered the portal back in early November marking four receivers leaving the program thus far. This leaves just Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James, Kaden Prather, Reese Smith, and Graeson Malashevich (former walk-on) as the only scholarship receivers currently on the roster. JUCO transfer Jeremiah Aaron and incoming freshman Jarel Williams will arrive soon, but who knows what to expect from them in year one. With WVU set to have a first-year starting quarterback, they need as many playmakers as possible at receiver to help the young signal-caller out, whoever it may be. If I were Neal Brown, I'd heavily consider bringing in two transfers just to assure myself that the depth is there.

Linebacker

For a moment, the linebacking unit appeared to be in a world of trouble. That was before the commitment/signing of JUCO linebacker Lee Kpogba and Josh Chandler-Semedo announcing that he wold come back for a fifth year aka using his COVID year. Instead of going after a true linebacker, I think WVU could use a guy who could play some inside and some bandit as well. With VanDarius Cowan off to Maryland and Eddie Watkins in the portal, they could use another backer that can get after the passer.

Safety

You could make the argument for corner and I wouldn't disagree. Nicktroy Fortune is coming off of a season-ending injury and Jackie Matthews entered the portal leaving WVU with only Daryl Porter Jr. and Charles Woods as the other returning corners. That said, safety is in dire need of some help. Alonzo Addae, Scottie Young, and Sean Mahone are all graduating which leaves a huge hole in the back end of the secondary. Freshmen Davis Mallinger and Saint McLeod played in spots this season, but have very little game experience. WVU does have JUCO transfer MarQues "Hershey" McLaurin and incoming freshmen Christion Stokes and Tyrin Woodby, but adding an experienced veteran to this group makes a lot of sense.

