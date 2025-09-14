Three Rapid Takeaways from West Virginia's Backyard Brawl Win
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) knocked off the Pitt Panthers (2-1) Saturday evening in overtime 31-24.
The defense had Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein shook early and often
The West Virginia defense got to Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein on the first play of the game, sacking the redshirt sophomore and forcing the fumble. Pitt ultimately recovered the fumble, but Holstein never recovered in the first half.
He did throw for 205 yards on 13-25 passing with an interception while the defense limited the Panthers to 26 yards on the ground. And held the Panthers to just three points in the first half.
The defense held Holstein in check to under 100 yards in the second half.
Pitt was able to put up 21 points in the second half, but the offense gave Pitt great field position on two interceptions.
Overall, the defense came away with six sacks on the day.
West Virginia found a rhythm in the rushing attack
West Virginia produced 95 rushing yards in the first half, led by redshirt senior running back Tye Edward’s 77 rushing yards and a touchdown.
However, with redshirt junior quarterback Nicco Marchiol getting knocked out on the final play of the first half, the Panthers keyed in on the rushing attack in the absence of a passing threat.
West Virginia captured momentum in the running game in the first half, but losing the passing threat of Nicco Marchiol on the last play of the first half crippled an offense dealing with loss of dynamic running back Jahiem White and deep threat receiver Jaden Bray.
Nicco Marchiol returned to the game to lead the offense to 17 consecutive points to take the win in overtime.
Tye Edwards finished the evening with 141 yards and three touchdowns
Nicco Marchiol’s heroics in the fourth quarter were incredible
Back up freshman quarterback Scotty Fox led the offense on a seven-play 80-yard drive on the second possession of the of the second half. Tye Edward burst through for an eight-yard gain before a quick pass to the outside to redshirt Justin Smith-Brown went for 56-yard to the Pitt 3. Edwards eventually punched it in from a yard out.
Fox struggled to find accuracy, throwing back-to-back interceptions and exited the game.
Jaylen Henderson entered the game and struggled to move the ball.
Then, curiously, Marchiol re-entered the game trailing by 10. He led the offense to a field goal, and after the defense gave the offense the ball with just under three minutes left in the game. He led a 13-play 87-yard drive for a game-tying touchdown pass, and finished it overtime.
