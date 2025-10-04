Three Rapid Takeaways from WVU’s Loss to BYU, Including a Look at Wilkins’ Debut as QB1
West Virginia made it interesting for a moment in the second half, but the game felt in BYU's favor for the majority of the night, even when the Mountaineers cut the deficit to 14. Below, I've got three initial takeaways from tonight's 38-24 loss.
Not giving up on Wilkins just yet
We all knew coming in that this wasn't an ideal situation for Wilkins to get his first career start. You could tell from the very get-go that there was a conservative game plan in place, which is understandable. You can't get too complex with a young guy, and he showed early on that even the simple things can be hard. He was baited into the interception and didn't put it on the outside shoulder. Naturally, as he began to make some things happen in the air in the second half, Cam Vaughn had a ball bounce out of his hands, resulting in an interception.
He's a legit threat running the ball, but has shown the ability to really sling it and make some impressive throws. The passing game will only continue to develop. It's not the prettiest stat line in the world, but for his first start being against this team, on the road, on a short week, he never really looked flustered or bright-eyed. He's got to be the guy coming out of the bye week.
Scotty Fox will get his opportunities, and should, but this is Khalil's offense right now.
What happened to the secondary?
Earlier in the year, the trio of Jason Chambers, Jordan Scruggs, and Michael Coats Jr., in addition to nickel/sam Fred Perry, were one of the strengths of this team. These last three weeks? Yikes. Poor coverage, poor tackling, and poor angles. Fred Perry played well in this one, the others, however, did not. This was by far Coats' worst game, giving up a big 85-yard gain on an inside release, a 45-yard pass, and a defensive pass interference. Coming into this game, Bear Bachmeier have four completions of 20+ yards. He matched that total in the first half tonight.
Physicality is a big problem up front
If you wondered why Rich Rod had so many QB runs called in this game, it was because they needed the threat of Wilkins throwing it. Fully committing to a handoff wasn't a high percentage play, as poorly as the o-line played. They weren't getting any push whatsoever, which continues to be the theme through the first six games. A key example of it was on the goal line stand by BYU late in the fourth quarter. They needed maybe two to three inches to reach the end zone and got knocked back.
Defensively, the front has really struggled to get much knock back and it was more noticeable against the pass tonight than against the run (last two weeks). Bachmeier was kept clean much of the day and it's the third straight game where Jimmori Robinson was essentially a non-factor.
