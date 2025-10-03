Mountaineers Now

Rodney Gallagher Listed on the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List

West Virginia University receiver Rodney Gallagher is nominated for his leadership on and off the field

West Virginia University junior receiver Rodney Gallagher was selected to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List on Tuesday.

“It is an incredible honor to announce this group of young men as the watch list for the Collegiate Man of the Year,” said Witten. “These student-athletes have all demonstrated exceptional leadership, often in the face of adversity, and are perfect examples of what the sport of college football is all about.”

Gallagher has 12 receptions for 113 yards and has six carries for 41 yards.

Nominated by their schools, the members of the watch list have all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

The award is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field.

Twenty semifinalists will be selected by a by a subset of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Selection Committee and announced on Tues., October 14. Three finalists will then be named for the award on Monday, December 15. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on April 16, 2026.

2025 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List

LT Overton - Alabama

Genesis Smith - Arizona

Cam Ball – Arkansas

Larry Picket Jr. – Army

Keldric Faulk- Auburn

Sawyer Robertson – Baylor

Marco Notarainni - Boise State

Jude Bowry - Boston College

Tanner Wall – BYU

Jeffrey Johnson – California

Dontay Corleone – Cincinnati

Tristan Leigh – Clemson

Arden Walker – Colorado

Owen Long - Colorado State

Jake Thaw – Delaware

gChandler Rivers – Duke

Jefferson Adam - Eastern Michigan

Jake Salughter – Florida

Luke Petitbon - Florida State

CJ Allen – Georgia

Landon Sims – Hawaii

Conner Weigman – Houston

Kenenna Odeluga – Illinois

Aiden Fisher – Indiana

Rocco Becht - Iowa State

Jalon Daniels – Kansas

Damian Ilalio - Kansas State

Mattheus “Stretch” Carroll - Kent State

Josh Kattus – Kentucky

Edward Perkins – LSU

Ethan Gough – Maryland

Tyler Martin – Massachusetts

Francis Mauigoa – Miami

Ernest Hausmann – Michigan

Blake Shapen - Mississippi State

Dylan Raiola – Nebraska

Tyler Martinez - New Mexico St.

Will Hardy - North Carolina

Isaiah Shirley - NC State

Will Jones II - North Texas

Aamil Wagner - Notre Dame

Sonny Styles - Ohio State

Deion Burks – Oklahoma

Koa Naotala - Old Dominion

Iapani Laloulu – Oregon

Nick Dawkins - Penn State

Eli Holstein – Pittsburgh

Devin Mockobee – Purdue

Jalen Apalit-Williams - San Jose State

Derek McDonald - Syracuse                      

Luke Doty - South Carolina

Cole Best - South Florida

Anthony Beavers, Jr. – USC

Sam Roush – Stanford

Evan Simon – Temple

Arion Carter – Tennessee

Michael Taaffe – Texas

Trey Zuhn III - Texas A&M

Jacob Rodriguez - Texas Tech

Matt Hofer – Toledo

Bryce Bohanon – Tulane

Devon Dampier – Utah

Eli Stowers – Vanderbilt

Tyson Flowers - Virginia Tech

Nick Andersen - Wake Forest

Rodney Gallagher III - West Virginia

Billy Edwards, Jr.- Wisconsin                    

