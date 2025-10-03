Rodney Gallagher Listed on the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List
West Virginia University junior receiver Rodney Gallagher was selected to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List on Tuesday.
“It is an incredible honor to announce this group of young men as the watch list for the Collegiate Man of the Year,” said Witten. “These student-athletes have all demonstrated exceptional leadership, often in the face of adversity, and are perfect examples of what the sport of college football is all about.”
Gallagher has 12 receptions for 113 yards and has six carries for 41 yards.
Nominated by their schools, the members of the watch list have all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
The award is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field.
Twenty semifinalists will be selected by a by a subset of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Selection Committee and announced on Tues., October 14. Three finalists will then be named for the award on Monday, December 15. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on April 16, 2026.
2025 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List
LT Overton - Alabama
Genesis Smith - Arizona
Cam Ball – Arkansas
Larry Picket Jr. – Army
Keldric Faulk- Auburn
Sawyer Robertson – Baylor
Marco Notarainni - Boise State
Jude Bowry - Boston College
Tanner Wall – BYU
Jeffrey Johnson – California
Dontay Corleone – Cincinnati
Tristan Leigh – Clemson
Arden Walker – Colorado
Owen Long - Colorado State
Jake Thaw – Delaware
gChandler Rivers – Duke
Jefferson Adam - Eastern Michigan
Jake Salughter – Florida
Luke Petitbon - Florida State
CJ Allen – Georgia
Landon Sims – Hawaii
Conner Weigman – Houston
Kenenna Odeluga – Illinois
Aiden Fisher – Indiana
Rocco Becht - Iowa State
Jalon Daniels – Kansas
Damian Ilalio - Kansas State
Mattheus “Stretch” Carroll - Kent State
Josh Kattus – Kentucky
Edward Perkins – LSU
Ethan Gough – Maryland
Tyler Martin – Massachusetts
Francis Mauigoa – Miami
Ernest Hausmann – Michigan
Blake Shapen - Mississippi State
Dylan Raiola – Nebraska
Tyler Martinez - New Mexico St.
Will Hardy - North Carolina
Isaiah Shirley - NC State
Will Jones II - North Texas
Aamil Wagner - Notre Dame
Sonny Styles - Ohio State
Deion Burks – Oklahoma
Koa Naotala - Old Dominion
Iapani Laloulu – Oregon
Nick Dawkins - Penn State
Eli Holstein – Pittsburgh
Devin Mockobee – Purdue
Jalen Apalit-Williams - San Jose State
Derek McDonald - Syracuse
Luke Doty - South Carolina
Cole Best - South Florida
Anthony Beavers, Jr. – USC
Sam Roush – Stanford
Evan Simon – Temple
Arion Carter – Tennessee
Michael Taaffe – Texas
Trey Zuhn III - Texas A&M
Jacob Rodriguez - Texas Tech
Matt Hofer – Toledo
Bryce Bohanon – Tulane
Devon Dampier – Utah
Eli Stowers – Vanderbilt
Tyson Flowers - Virginia Tech
Nick Andersen - Wake Forest
Rodney Gallagher III - West Virginia
Billy Edwards, Jr.- Wisconsin
