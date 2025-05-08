Three Teams WVU Football Should Play in the Future
West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012 and has traveled thousands of miles to encounter new cities and new challenges. Due to this, fans have lost out on the rivalries and matchups they grew up watching.
Which matchups would be the best for WVU to schedule in the future?
Marshall
The battle of the two West Virginia colleges started in 1911, but has only been played 12 times. The Mountaineers have never lost to the Thundering Herd, though they have come close twice. Once in 2010, when it took overtime for WVU to win 24-21, and in 1911, the Mountaineers won 17-15. The most recent matchup ended in a 69-34 win during the 2012 season.
It would be a perfect time to renew the in-state rivalry as new Marshall Head Coach Tony Gibson coached under Rich Rodriguez at WVU from 2001-2007. He also coached in Morgantown under Dana Holgerson from 2013-2018.
Rich Rodriguez was 2-0 against the Herd in his first tenure with the Mountaineers.
Syracuse
The team that West Virginia has played the second most in its history is their former Big East foe, the Syracuse Orange. They have matched up a total of 61 times, with a record of 27-34 in the Orange's favor. WVU has lost the last four matchups, three of which were lopsided performances. The last matchup came in 2018, where WVU lost 34-18.
Mountaineer fans would love to see a former rival on their schedule, and it would likely be an automatic sellout game.
Rich Rodriguez had a 6-1 record vs the Orange in his first WVU tenure.
Kentucky
West Virginia and Kentucky have not played since the 1983 season, and WVU won that matchup 20-16. Rich Rodriguez was actually a player for the Mountaineers during that season and helped WVU win the game. The two teams have only met 19 times and would not be considered traditional rivals. WVU has an 8-11-1 record in the series.
The reason WVU should schedule the Wildcats in the future is recruiting related. These two programs find themselves going head to head for a large number of regional recruits, specifically in the state of Ohio. It would be a matchup fans could get excited for, and one where the programs can use success as a recruiting tool.
It also is not a bad thing to schedule a current member of the SEC at anytime.
