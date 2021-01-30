Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Tony Fields II Named Top Linebacker on National Team at Senior Bowl

It's safe to say that it's been a pretty good week for the former Mountaineer.
Author:
Publish date:

Former West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II is piecing together a solid week at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Fields has been one of the biggest standouts throughout the practice week and has caught the attention of NFL scouts and coaches. According to Zack Patraw of The Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated, Fields increased his draft stock and could be selected on day two of the draft.

On Thursday night, Fields was voted as the top linebacker on the National Team which was voted on by his teammates at the player-of-the-week awards.

Fields will have an opportunity this afternoon to continue to raise his draft stock during the Reese's Senior Bowl which is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. EST on the NFL Network.

Football

