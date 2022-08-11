Tony Washington Gives Detailed Breakdown of WVU Wide Receiver Room

Earlier this week, WVU wide receivers coach Tony Washington met with the media and talked about a bunch of guys in his room discussing where each of them stand in their development and how they could make an impact this fall.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton - has appeared in 34 career games at WVU, registering 20 starts. Tied for No. 2 on the team with 42 catches for 575 yards in 2021.

"The biggest thing that I think Bryce has improved on is just his mental toughness and being a leader. I think he's really kind of stepped up in that void. When I got here, I don't feel like anybody tried to step up and be a leader and really try to get guys in line. Just through the summer and the spring, I've really seen him fill that void. He gets guys around to catch jugs. We're in the meeting room, he brings guys for extra meetings."

"From a conditioning standpoint, he hasn't put on a ton of weight or lost a ton of weight but he can go out there and play a lot more snaps at full speed than he could in the spring. He's probably in the best shape that I've seen him in and he's able to play fast in longer stretches which allows him to make more plays."

Cortez Braham - transferred in from Hutchison Community College. Ended career at Hutchison fifth in school history for career receptions (68) and receiving yards (1,387). Has two years of eligibility remaining.

"Cortez is doing really well. Cortez has great hands. I think he's got some of the better hands in the room. He's a fairly good route runner. He has some savvy. Obviously, there's some things going from JUCO to this level that he's got to work on and develop on but he's been really teachable. He's picking up on everything, he doesn't make mistakes twice, he asks a lot of questions, so I think he's ahead of the curve."

Jeremiah Aaron - transferred in from Navarro Junior College. Was named an NJCAA Second Team All-American in 2021, finishing with 1,775 all-purpose yards. Has three years of eligibility remaining.

"Jeremiah is doing well. He has a special skillset that I think is going to allow him to do some things. He has a different kind of quickness, a different kind of burst that you don't see a lot of guys with and that's kind of his specialty. I could definitely see him doing some things this fall. The biggest thing with Jeremiah is continuing to learn the playbook and learning multiple positions."

"I think he's a guy that can help us in the return game. He does some good things with the ball in his hands. He's definitely at his best catch the ball and now he's in a run after catch situation. He's just really natural in space. For him, it's just about taking all of that ability that he has and being able to control it."

Kaden Prather - saw limited action as a true freshman, appearing in 309 offensive snaps. Has the look of a future No. 1 WR.

"For him, he's so talented things come easy to him sometimes and he makes the game harder than it needs to be. For him, it's really about understanding I have all this ability, all this talent but I can't use every single thing I know on every single route. Now he's starting to understand I can do this here and do that there and you're seeing the wheels turn. He's asking questions in meetings that he wouldn't have asked in the spring. He's playing faster. He's catching the ball well. I really think if he keeps stacking up [days] the way he's doing, he's going to be phenomenal."

Preston Fox - former walk-on that earned a scholarship back in the spring.

“I think Preston Fox is really a plug and play guy. Any time somebody gets down, he’s able to go in. He’s one of the few guys in that room who knows all four spots. I trust him to go in there and back up all four positions. He has a great pair of hands he never drops the ball. He’s came a long way as a route runner. He was always a good route runner but now he’s even better. He’s learning the little things to get open. He’s being more physical, and I think it’s paying off for him.”

Reese Smith - has appeared in 23 games, starting in three of them. Saw a lot of time on special teams through the first two years of his career.

"Reese has had a phenomenal camp. He's been one of those guys who have been stacking up days repeatedly, playing fast. He's repeatedly been one of the highest GPS guys in terms of speed. Reese is definitely one of those guys that's going to see a lot of early action."

Sam James - has appeared in 38 career games, including 20 starts. Finished with 42 catches for 505 yards, and five touchdowns in 2021.

“He always seems to pop up on the film. You go out there and you know he had a good day, and you watch the film, and you realize that right now, he’s kind of playing at a different speed than he even was in the spring, so it’s been really good to see.”

“I think when guys are confident, they know what to do, that’s when they play their fastest and right now, he’s confident and it’s allowing him to play at a different speed.”

"Obviously with a new offensive coordinator, new wide receiver coach, and a new playbook, they’re going to be some things that he had to learn but he’s done a phenomenal job learning it and now he’s playing with confidence. He’s using the techniques in what I think he should do, and we’re seeing the things the same way, now he’s playing at a high level.”

Jarel Williams - true freshman

"Obviously he's a young player, he's still learning. He has the ability to be a combo guy too outside and inside. He's a smart kid. The biggest thing is he's got to be a little more physical and do some things but he's learning and understanding."

