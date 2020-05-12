Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 2 Dreshun Miller

In 2019, West Virginia took a beating in the secondary, but it wasn't because they didn't have any talent. A lot of that talent was either injured or too young and inexperienced to make much of an impact. Beyond the starters, the Mountaineers did not have much experience at corner. One guy they were hoping to rely on was junior college transfer, Dreshun Miller.

Miller was originally committed to LSU, but the old regime was able to get him to flip towards the end of the 2018 season. With the coaching change from Holgorsen to Brown, there was some concern on whether or not Miller would re-open his recruitment. In fact, Miller was one of the first guys to come out and say that he would be sticking to his pledge regardless of the change.

Unfortunately, Miller was unable to play in 2019 due to a lingering lower body injury. He has great coverage skills and could make an immediate impact once he fully recovers and remains healthy. At Eastern Arizona junior college, he finished with 44 tackles, 12 pass breakups and one interception. His veteran presence and top end skillset will be extremely valuable to the Mountaineers in 2020.

Do you think Dreshun Miller will have a big year this fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

