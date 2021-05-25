Top 10 WVU JUCO Transfers of the Past 10 Years

The junior college level is often overlooked by several FBS schools but for schools like West Virginia, it has been lucrative. Today, we rank the top 10 junior college products that impacted the Mountaineer program the most over the last 10 years.

10. TE Trevon Wesco via Lackawanna JC

In the first 23 games of Wesco's career, he only caught two passes for seven yards and one touchdown. However, he developed into a very reliable receiving option for QB Will Grier in 2018 and reeled in 26 receptions for 366 yards and one score. He landed on the All-Big 12 First-Team at season's end.

9. CB Keith Washington via Copiah-Lincoln CC

Washington had some big interceptions in his two years in Morgantown including a game-sealing pick six in the win over Texas Tech in 2018. He was a consistent, reliable defender that rarely got beat in man coverage and was easily one of West Virginia's best secondary players over the last few years.

8. WR Ka'Raun via White Lackawanna JC

Expectations were high for Ka'Raun after everyone saw what his older brother, Kevin did in a Mountaineer uniform. Those expectations rose again after former head coach Dana Holgorsen said that Ka'Raun was ahead of Kevin during his first year with the team. Ka'Raun was unable to top Kevin's numbers but did have a 1,000-yard season with 12 touchdowns as a senior. He also made two unforgettable touchdown grabs in 2017 that helped WVU to a pair of wins. A jump ball in the end zone in the huge comeback against Texas Tech and a touchdown at the end of the first half at Kansas State when Grier completed a hail mary to White as the clock hit triple zeroes.

7. WR Mario Alford via Georgia Military College

West Virginia has had a lot of speedy receivers over the years but Mario Alford was on a whole other level. He was so explosive with the ball in his hands and did most of his damage after the catch. Alford averaged 16.3 yards per catch. He will be remembered for his kickoff return for a touchdown against Alabama in 2014 and his 39-yard score in the upset win over No. 4 Baylor

6. OL Mark Glowinski via Lackawanna JC

I feel like Glowinski is the one JUCO guy that fans often forget about and the importance he had on the Mountaineers' offensive line. He quickly turned into one of the best interior linemen in the Big 12 and has gone on to have a very successful career in the NFL.

5. QB Skyler Howard via Riverside City College

I could put Howard a notch or two higher but it just goes to show how many talented JUCO guys WVU has had over the past decade. 10-win seasons are not a regular thing in Morgantown and Howard was able to help lead WVU to a 10-2 season in 2016. He may not have had the strongest arm or the best accuracy but he fought and scrapped for every yard on the ground and didn't shy away from taking hits in the pocket. Howard was a tough, blue-collar quarterback that was willing to do everything it took to win the game.

4. S Kyzir White via Lackawanna JC

Kyzir was the third and final White brother to come to WVU and boy did he produce at a high level. He was solid in pass coverage but even better against the run and making plays behind the line of scrimmage. He was the team's 2nd leading tackler in 2017 (95 tackles) and also recorded 7.5 tackles for loss, and three interceptions. You could put his career right up there with that of Karl Joseph's. Just imagine if Kyzir White played four years at WVU...

3. CB Rasul Douglas via Nassau CC

As a junior, Douglas didn't have much of an impact on the WVU defense. He arrived on campus late and had to use most of the season to catch up on the scheme and playbook. By the time the next season rolled around, Douglas was primed for a breakout season and that's exactly what happened. He proved to be one of the nation's best corners and led the entire country with eight interceptions in 2016.

2. WR Kevin White via Lackawanna JC

Year two in the Dana Holgorsen system always tends to be kind to wide receivers and quarterbacks. White made a significant jump from year one to year two at WVU.

2013: 35 receptions, 507 yards, 5 touchdowns

2014: 109 receptions, 1,447 yards, 10 touchdowns

His combination of size and speed is something that West Virginia fans hadn't ever seen before. He was a completely different style of receiver than the previous Mountaineers greats. White was terrific in one-on-one situations down the field, reliable over the middle of the field, and a big-time red-zone threat. He was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in 2014 and was selected 7th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL Draft.

1. DE Bruce Irvin via Mt. San Antonio CC

You could make an argument for Kevin White at No. 1 but Bruce Irvin was unblockable for each of his two seasons at WVU - he simply dominated. He combined for 61 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and 22.5 sacks. 14 of those sacks came in his first season mainly as a 3rd down pass rusher.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.