Top 10 WVU Transfers of the Last 10 Years

WVU has hit some big home runs in the transfer market over the last decade. We rank the top 10 transfers and how much they impacted the program.

The transfer portal is becoming a huge piece of recruiting for just about every school in the country. Every program is seeing several players depart on a yearly basis but the portal can also be kind to schools as well.

The portal has only been around for a few years but West Virginia has done a tremendous job of landing quality players via transfer for quite some time. Today, we rank the top ten transfers that have made a big impact on the WVU program over the last ten years. This list does not include JUCO transfers.

10. WR George Campbell via Florida state (2019)

Campbell only appeared in nine games during the 2019 season but made his presence felt when he was on the field. He quickly became the Mountaineers' deep ball threat as he hauled in 19 receptions for 469 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 24.7 yards per catch and scored a touchdown on every 2.7 catches.

9. OL Kyle Bosch via Michigan (2015-17)

Bosch was a big-time addition to the offensive line that desperately needed help on the inside. Bosch started at right guard for the Mountaineers and earned All-Big 12 Conference First-Team honors from the AP and ESPN.

8. RB Rushel Shell via Pitt (2014-16)

The expectations for Shell were extremely high after transferring in from Pitt. The former five-star running back didn't live up to the lofty expectations of putting his name among the top backs in school history but he was very productive. He rushed for 2,010 yards and 20 touchdowns on 450 carries over three seasons.

7. DT Kenny Bigelow via USC (2018)

No WVU fan will ever forget Kenny Bigelow. On the first play of his Mountaineer career, he shot right through the line of scrimmage and put a huge hit on Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. He was a terrific run stopper and was viewed as a leader of the defense despite only being in Morgantown for one year. He finished that 2018 season with 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, and one sack.

6. WR T.J. Simmons via Alabama (2018-20)

Anytime a former Alabama player transfers into the program, great things are expected. Like Shell, Simmons never really dominated at WVU but was a key part of the Mountaineer offense. He had to fight for playing time in 2018 with David Sills V and Gary Jennings on the roster. His role increased in the final two years of his career and combined for 58 receptions for 856 yards and eight touchdowns.

5. DE Shaq Riddick via Gardner-Webb (2014)

Making the jump from FCS to FBS isn't easy but Riddick made it seem rather smooth. He really earned his stripes in the upset win over No. 4 Baylor when he finished the day with five tackles, four tackles for loss, and three sacks. Riddick ended the season with six sacks but consistently disrupted the pocket.

4. QB Clint Trickett via Florida State (2013-14)

In 2013, Trickett did not have a fully healthy shoulder which held him back with a completion percentage of just 52%. Trickett had a really strong season in 2014 but concussions forced him to retire from the game and was unable to finish the year. Had he been healthy for a full two seasons, he could have climbed close to the top five or six in passing yards in school history.

3. RB Charles Sims via Houston (2013)

Sims was an absolute workhorse for the Mountaineers in 2013 and partly because he had to be. The offense was miserable and had no true playmakers aside from him. The offense ran almost entirely through Sims as he totaled 1,095 yards and 11 touchdowns on 208 carries. He also caught 45 passes for 401 yards and three scores.

2. LB Tony Fields II via Arizona (2020)

Following a tremendous 2020 season, Fields was named the Big 12 Conference's Newcomer of the Year. To be honest, he should have received the Defensive Player of the Year award as well. The Mountaineers had a glaring hole at linebacker heading into the 2020 season but Fields took care of that and became one of the best players in the league.

1. QB Will Grier via Florida (2017-18)

This one was pretty easy. Will Grier was a joy to watch in his two years in Morgantown. He lit up defenses on a weekly basis and put the Mountaineers back in the national conversation. In 2018, West Virginia got out to a 5-0 start and ranked as high as No. 6 six in the country. Despite the debacle at Iowa State, Grier kept the Mountaineers in the College Football Playoff picture deep into the season and a shot for a spot in the Big 12 championship. Grier currently sits No. 3 in school history with 7,354 yards and No. 2 with 71 touchdowns.

