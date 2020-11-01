Top Offensive Performers for West Virginia in Win Over K-State

West Virginia's offense was extremely efficient on Saturday posting 485 total yards (184 rushing) and converted 9/18 3rd down opportunities (50%) and went 1/2 on 4th downs (50%). Most importantly, they took good care of the football with just one fumble that happened at the end of the game on 4th and short and didn't have any impact in the game. Which guys played the best for the West Virginia offense? Let's take a look!

RB Alec Sinkfield

I could have very easily went with Leddie Brown here as he ushered out another 100-yard performance, but for me, it was more about Alec Sinkfield and getting him back on track. In the two games prior to the win over Kansas State, Sinkfield hit a wall with just 29 yards on 20 carries. He ended yesterday's game with 85 yards on 14 carries (6.1 yards per carry), including a big 36-yard play in the first half. Getting Sinkfield back in sync will be huge for the offense moving forward.

TE Mike O'Laughlin

A tight end? Yes! Mike O'Laughlin has been playing extremely well this season and is getting better each week. The big difference from this season compared to last? He's getting more involved in the passing game. He had just six receptions for 24 yards in 12 games in 2019, while already hauling in 10 catches for 115 yards this season. Not only has he done well running routes and catching the ball, but he is doing a tremendous job blocking in both pass protection and in the run game. He finished yesterday's game with two catches for 32 yards, with a long of 17.

All wide receivers

I'm not going with one single player here because it was done by committee and the entire corps played their best game of the season without question. Drops have been the main concern with this group all season long, but that problem was non-existent on Saturday. Eight different receivers got involved in the passing game and all eight had at least two receptions - talk about spreading around the wealth.

