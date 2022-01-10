Trickett Says Farewell

On Sunday night, Travis Trickett expressed his gratitude towards West Virginia University and head coach Neal Brown on Twitter. 247 Sports recently reported that Trickett was expected to become the offensive coordinator at the University of South Florida, and it appears he has officially taken the position.

"Thank you Neal Brown for the opportunity of a lifetime. Thank you players & coaches, forever grateful for the relationships. Mountaineer Nation - we love you!" And he ended it with "Once a Mountaineer... Always a Mountaineer!"

Trickett spent the last three years in Morgantown as the tight ends/inside receivers coach and was part of the original staff that came in when Brown took over in January of 2019 and now will join Jeff Scott at USF.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly