True Freshman RB Justin Johnson Jr. Making Some Noise in Fall Camp

There's no question who the number one running back will be for West Virginia in 2021 as Leddie Brown returns for his senior season but it's the backup spot that remains up for grabs.

Head coach Neal Brown said last week that if they were to play a game today, Tony Mathis Jr. would be Brown's backup. However, he has mentioned true freshman Justin Johnson Jr. as someone that will not only contribute and have a role in the offense but is competing for that backup spot.

Many thought, myself included, that A'varius Sparrow would assume the RB3 role and that both incoming freshmen backs (Justin Johnson + Jaylen Anderson) would see some touches but redshirt. A lot has changed since the spring and Sparrow is not exactly where the coaching staff thought he would be at this point. Also, Anderson has yet to make it to Morgantown as he is dealing with the NCAA clearinghouse, per Neal Brown. These two situations have really opened up the door for Johnson to assert himself into the rotation in the backfield.

"I tell you what, it's been pleasing to see that kid," running backs coach Chad Scott said. "First of all, pass protection is the toughest responsibility for a young running back. The recognition of it and then the actual, physical picking it up and picking up bigger guys that you ain't never picked up in your life but he's done a phenomenal job at both of them. Phenomenal balance, great vision, and since I've been with Coach Brown, he's probably had the best summer of any freshman that we've been around. Weight room, academic, and to see him carry that over into fall camp, it's been really pleasing. He's picked up on the offense really well."

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound back out of St. Louis, Missouri had a storied career at Edwardsville High School and quickly became one of the top running backs in the midwest. As a freshman, Johnson rushed for 734 yards and six scores which allowed him to become the starting running back as a sophomore where his production nearly doubled by rushing for 1,048 yards and 15 touchdowns. His junior campaign is when things really began to blossom for him on the recruiting trail and it's not hard to see why. Johnson was averaging over 16 yards per carry. Sixteen. He would go on to finish his career with a school-record of 4,175 rushing yards and 62 touchdowns and was named an Illinois 8A All-State First Team selection as a senior.

Considering Johnson had to have his senior season moved to the spring due to COVID, it'll be interesting to see how he handles having a very short offseason. Fortunately, he won't have to come in as a true freshman and tote the rock 30 times a game or any number near that. But he will, however, have a chance to claim that 2nd spot on the depth chart if he can outplay Tony Mathis over the next couple of weeks.

Chad Scott discussed how he will decide who will be the backup.

"They're going to determine it themselves -- that's the easy part about it. We always talk about does your talent equal your production? They're all talented but they've got to be able to produce. Production in our room is what do you do beyond what's blocked? I think our offensive line does a great job of blocking everybody in the box and those safeties, those free hitters that show up, those are the guys that we've got to be able to make plays. Their ability to be able to do that on a consistent level will be able to help me determine that. Tony Mathis, that's something that he had to work on going into spring ball and he did a great job and one of his biggest emphasis this fall was to continue that surge from spring and thus far, he's done that. And the freshman Justin Johnson has done a phenomenal job of showing that ability as well."

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

WATCH: Malachi Ruffin Surprised with Scholarship

The Mountaineer Rushing Attack Continues to Improve

Preseason AP Top 25 Rankings Released

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.