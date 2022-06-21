Skip to main content

Two Football Transfers Enroll at WVU

West Virginia officially adds a pair of players.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron of Navarro College (TX) and former Colorado State cornerback Rashad Ajayi have enrolled at WVU and are beginning offseason workouts with the team, a source told Mountaineers Now.

Aaron, a 6-foot, 190-pound receiver chose the Mountaineers over Louisville, Hawaii, Lousiana, Old Dominion, Texas State, Troy, UNLV, and UTSA. He is a playmaker in all three levels of the passing game using his speed and solid route running. His open-field awareness is what leads to his impressive yards after catch average. He may be undervalued due to his size but makes up for it in toughness in fighting for the ball and blocking on the outside. This past season he reeled in 49 receptions for 911 yards (18.6 YPC).

In four years with the Rams, Ajayi recorded 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles, and 17 pass breakups. With the departures of Daryl Porter Jr. and Nicktroy Fortune, the Mountaineers desperately needed to add more bodies in the cornerback room.

Ajayi, however, is not just a body. He has 35 career starts under his belt which will make him the most experienced corner on the West Virginia roster.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Wesley McCormick is the only transfer that has not enrolled as of Tuesday.

