Two Former Mountaineers Will Return to Morgantown as Opponents in Week 1

It's going to be a reunion-filled weekend when West Virginia and Coastal Carolina share the field one week from this Saturday in Morgantown.

Well, to some degree, that is. Players won't necessarily be going up against guys they played with or coaches they played for, but three players in the game will be facing their old school. Two former Mountaineers will be back at their old stomping grounds, and two current Mountaineers (one player, one administrator) will see their old school come to town.

DE Obinna Onwuka: WVU —> Coastal Carolina

West Virginia University SPUR Obinna Onwuka. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

I really liked Onwuka's tape coming out of high school, but it became pretty clear early on that he was going to need to spend some time in the weight room to add to his frame. I'm not sure what his trajectory would have looked like had Neal Brown not been fired, but in Zac Alley's scheme, I just don't see the fit, so it makes sense that he transferred. He did not appear in a single game last year for Coastal but is battling for a rotational spot this year. Odds are he won't be in the two-deep, but there's a good chance he'll get on the field at some point next Saturday.

S Chris Henry: WVU —> Coastal Carolina

West Virignia University defensive back Chris Henry | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Henry redshirted at WVU and saw limited action last year across 11 games for the Chanticleers. He made 10 tackles (6 solo), with five of those coming on special teams. Henry appeared in 57 defensive snaps, and it looks as if he will be in a backup role once again this season. I think it's safe to say Henry is closer to making an impact than Onwuka is.

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell: Coastal Carolina —> WVU

Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

Durham-Campbell was the Chants' top pass rusher a year ago, recording 37 pressures, 20 hurries, 12 QB hits, and 5.5 sacks — all of which led the team. He had a win rate of 23.1%, which is considered to be elite. He is slated to be West Virginia's starting defensive end and could be the top player on the entire defense this fall for Zac Alley.

President Michael T. Benson: Coastal Carolina —> WVU

Nov 30, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia University President Michael Benson celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jasper Floyd (1) after defeating the Mercyhurst Lakers at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, even the university's President is going to be seeing some old friends in the season opener. Michael T. Benson served as Coastal Carolina's 3rd President from January 1, 2021–July 7, 2025, taking over at West Virginia for E. Gordon Gee.