Tykee Smith Named the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Week

The Big 12 Conference announced it's weekly award winners on Monday afternoon and awarded West Virginia sophomore safety Tykee Smith as the Defensive Player of the Week.

In the team's 24-6 win over TCU, Smith recorded nine tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, and an interception. The Horned Frogs' offense was threatening to cut into the lead late in the fourth quarter but Smith picked off TCU QB Max Duggan at the goal line and ran it back 40+ yards to seal the deal for West Virginia.

On the season, Smith has accounted for 55 tackles (28 solo), eight tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and two interceptions. His other interception was another essential game clincher that happened against Baylor in overtime back in October.

Smith and the Mountaineers will rest up this week during their bye week and begin preparation for their final home game of the season against Oklahoma on November 28th.

