SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Tykee Smith Named the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

The Big 12 Conference announced it's weekly award winners on Monday afternoon and awarded West Virginia sophomore safety Tykee Smith as the Defensive Player of the Week.

In the team's 24-6 win over TCU, Smith recorded nine tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, and an interception. The Horned Frogs' offense was threatening to cut into the lead late in the fourth quarter but Smith picked off TCU QB Max Duggan at the goal line and ran it back 40+ yards to seal the deal for West Virginia.

On the season, Smith has accounted for 55 tackles (28 solo), eight tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and two interceptions. His other interception was another essential game clincher that happened against Baylor in overtime back in October.

Smith and the Mountaineers will rest up this week during their bye week and begin preparation for their final home game of the season against Oklahoma on November 28th.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.J. Simmons Named the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Week

West Virginia WR T.J. Simmons balled out on Saturday vs TCU

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Offensive Tackle to Have Season-Ending Surgery

Tough news for the promising young tackle

Schuyler Callihan

WVU LB Tony Fields II on Pace to Win the Big 12's Newcomer of the Year

The Arizona transfer has been lights out this season for the Mountaineers

Schuyler Callihan

Top Defensive Performers in West Virginia's Win Over TCU

These three Mountaineers played at a high level on Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Football Report Card: Defense vs TCU

Grading how the Mountaineer defense performed in the win over TCU

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Football Report Card: Offense vs TCU

Grading how the West Virginia offense performed in the win over TCU

Schuyler Callihan

Top Offensive Performers in West Virginia's Win Over TCU

West Virginia got a lot of production from these three players

Schuyler Callihan

McKneely Places West Virginia in His Top 8

Top in-state high school basketball prospect puts Mountaineers in his top eight

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

WATCH: Nick Kwiatkoski with a One-Handed INT

Nick Kwiatkoski makes the play of the day with one-handed interception

Christopher Hall

Sunday Morning Thoughts: WVU is Far & Away the Most Improved Team in the Country

The Mountaineers are headed in the right direction under Neal Brown

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP