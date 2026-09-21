WVU Snap Counts From Virginia Reveal Some Interesting Developments

Each week, we are learning a little bit more about this West Virginia football team, and in their first game against a Power Four opponent, we got to see who this coaching staff really trusts.

Here is a breakdown of the workload for every player who saw action on offense or defense, along with a few thoughts.

OFFENSE (21 players)

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers safety Corey Costner (4) tackles West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cam Cook (4) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Mike Hawkins Jr. — 72



RB Cam Cook — 62

RB Amari Latimer — 10



WR John Neider — 69

WR Jaden Bray — 54

WR DJ Epps — 53

WR Cyrus Traugh — 9

WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar — 7

WR Prince Strachan — 7

WR TaRon Francis — 1



TE Josh Sapp — 31

TE Ryan Ward — 31

TE Cam Ball — 15

TE/FB Kayden Luke — 8



LT Kevin Brown — 72

LG Nick Krahe — 36

LG Josh Aisosa — 36

C Wes King — 72

RG Amare Grayson — 72

RT Carsten Casady — 72

OL Malik Agbo — 4

The group to watch in Week 4? The wide receivers. Prince Strachan was limited coming into this game, so it's no surprise that he only had a handful of snaps. He may or may not be full-go next week, but once he is, I'm very curious to see how the rep distribution will go. John Neider may not be lighting up the stat sheet, but he's playing good, consistent football right now.

Did Josh Aisosa earn the sixth-man job? As far as interior linemen go, that appears to be the case. He filled in for Nick Krahe when he missed some time with an injury, and Aisosa played just fine. I figured Cam Griffin would have been that guy, but Aisosa is someone they really like, so not a complete shocker.

Oh, and yeah, it looks like Rick Trickett will definitely roll with the same five up front as long as they are healthy. They may like 11 or 12 guys, but playing seven or eight heavy snaps doesn't seem likely.

DEFENSE (26 players)

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Ashton Woods (33) during the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL Nate Gabriel — 60

DL Corey McIntyre Jr. — 56

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell — 40

DL KJ Henson — 27

DL Emerson Joy — 25

DL Yendor Mack — 10

DL Will LeBlanc — 4

DL Taylor Brown — 4



EDGE Harper Holloman — 42

EDGE David Afogho — 21

EDGE Jeremiah Johnson — 9

EDGE Tobi Haastrup — 9



LB Ashton Woods — 51

LB Isaiah Patterson — 50

LB Ben Cutter — 25

LB Cam Torbor — 23

LB Jason Hall Jr. — 10

LB Tyler Stolsky — 2



N/S Geimere Latimer — 73



CB Chams Diagne — 72

CB Nick Taylor — 61

CB Keyshawn Robinson — 14



S Kamari Wilson — 64

S Andrew Powdrell — 44

S Matt Sieg — 17

S Da’Mare Williams — 11

It seems as if Alley is going to ride with Diagne and Taylor at corner. Robinson will rotate into the game every now and then, but it doesn't look like they will have a deep rotation there as long as those top two guys are healthy.

And how about Isaiah Patterson getting 50 snaps? He's carved out quite a role for himself and has played pretty well through the first three weeks despite not being listed on WVU's two-deep for the season opener against Coastal Carolina.