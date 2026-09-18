Upset Alert? Phil Steele Thinks WVU Has a Chance to Beat No. 25 Virginia

Aside from game day, Friday is my favorite day of the week because it means we get to chat with college football expert Phil Steele on the In the Gun Podcast. Every Friday, we ask Phil for his thoughts on some Top 25 matchups, games in the Big 12, and we round it out with West Virginia's game.

Just about everywhere you look, Virginia is expected to roll over the Mountaineers in Charlotte on Saturday, but that's what makes Phil great at what he does. He sees things differently. Just like when he called Tulsa beating Oklahoma State.

This week, Phil didn't necessarily give us a winner between West Virginia and Virginia, but you'll feel more optimistic about what he had to say.

Phil's pick for West Virginia vs. Virginia

“You guys know I’m high on West Virginia this year. I found it amusing after Oklahoma’s loss to Michigan, some Oklahoma fans were like, ‘You know what? We could have had this guy as our quarterback,’ and they showed some highlights of Michael Hawkins. I like Michael Hawkins at the QB position. I like this West Virginia team. And Virginia, now, their offensive line is one of the most veteran offensive lines out there, and they sure have looked like it. They can run the ball down your throat. They dominated NC State, and NC State turns around and just absolutely blows out, granted, an FCS team, but super impressive. Hats off to Virginia for what they did to NC State, but I think West Virginia’s got a shot at the upset here. I like the fact they’re probably going to have the crowd edge for this one. I like the overall talent they have. I think they are a vastly upgraded team this year, and I’m going to take the double digits. They’re getting 10.5, 11 points in this game. I like West Virginia plus the big points and an upset wouldn’t surprise me.”

Phil's main key for West Virginia

“Naturally, don’t turn the ball over. But to me, the key is slowing down that Virginia offensive line and run game. If you’re giving up six yards per carry, forget it. You’re not going to win the football game. Virginia’s going to dominate. But if Zac Alley can come up with a defense to neutralize that offensive line and slow down that run game — that, to me, is the key to the game. I do think West Virginia will do some damage offensively. None of the other areas concern me. That Virginia offensive line is the one area that would concern me. So let’s neutralize the offensive line; if that happens, West Virginia wins the game.”

Watch the full episode here