Rich Rod's History vs. Top 25 Opponents as WVU's Head Coach

This weekend, the West Virginia Mountaineers will head to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a neutral site matchup against No. 25 Virginia.

With it being the first ranked opponent the Mountaineers will face this season, now is a good time to revisit Rich Rodriguez's history against such teams during his two tenures in Morgantown.

Rodriguez has the second-most wins (12) against Top 25 teams in program history, as well as the second-best winning percentage (.444).

Top WVU coaches vs. Top 25 teams (by wins)

Don Nehlen - 15

Rich Rodriguez - 12

Dana Holgorsen - 10

Art Lewis - 5

Neal Brown - 3

Bill Stewart - 2

Top WVU coaches vs. Top 25 teams (by winning percentage)

Bill Stewart (.500)

Rich Rodriguez (.444)

Dana Holgorsen (.323)

Art "Pappy" Lewis (.313)

Don Nehlen (.281)

Rich Rod's year-by-year breakdown vs. Top 25 teams at WVU

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

2001 (0-3)

vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech L 0-35

at No. 1 Miami L 3-45

at No. 18 Syracuse L 13-24

2002 (2-2)

at No. 17 Wisconsin L 17-34

vs. No. 1 Miami L 23-40

at No. 13 Virginia Tech W 21-18

at No. 17 Pitt W 24-17

2003 (2-3)

vs. No. 21 Wisconsin L 17-24

at No. 2 Miami L 20-22

vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech W 28-7

vs. No. 16 Pitt W 52-31

vs. No. 23 Maryland L 7-41

2004 (1-2)

vs. No. 21 Maryland W 19-16

vs. No. 21 Boston College L 17-36

vs. No. 17 Florida State L 18-30

2005 (2-1)

vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech L 17-34

vs. No. 19 Louisville W 46-44 (OT)

vs. No. 8 Georgia W 38-35

2006 (1-1)

at No. 5 Louisville L 34-44

vs. No. 13 Rutgers W 41-39

2007 (3-1)

at No. 18 South Florida L 13-21

at No. 25 Rutgers W 31-3

at No. 21 Cincinnati W 28-23

vs. No. 20 UConn W 66-21

2025 (1-2)

at No. 23 BYU L 24-38

at No. 22 Houston W 45-35

vs. No. 7 Texas Tech L 0-49

A real statement opportunity this Saturday for the Mountaineers

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Some folks around the country have perked up after seeing WVU get out to a 2-0 start, but realize the Mountaineers have not truly been challenged yet. This is that measuring stick game and one that will grab the nation's attention if you win. Virginia has been talked about heavily since their Week 0 beatdown of NC State and is widely viewed as a contender in the ACC. Beating them won't translate to West Virginia jumping into the rankings, but it should turn into them receiving votes and being one or two wins away from being ranked for the first time in eight years.