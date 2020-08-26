VanDarius Cowan "Starting to Show Some Signs" to Neal Brown

Mountaineer fans patiently awaited the debut of former Alabama linebacker transfer VanDarius Cowan after being suspended for the first four games of 2019 due to a suspension that carried over from his days in Tuscaloosa.

The former five star recruit was expected to make an immediate impact on West Virginia's defense and in his Mountaineer debut on homecoming vs Texas, he came to play. He registered a sack on quarterback Sam Ehlinger and finished with four tackles on the day. Unfortunately, Cowan's impact was a brief one as he went down with a season-ending knee injury the following week against Iowa State.

Now, Cowan is back and ready to prove that he can be a difference maker for West Virginia.

“He has that ability,” Brown said. “He’s got to be more consistent, but he’s shown some flashes here in the last couple of days where I think he’s definitely understanding what his role is, plus he’s been out here. He’s practiced several consecutive days now, and he’s starting to show some signs.”

Cowan will line up at Bandit for the Mountaineers in hopes of being an every down pass rusher, but don't be shocked if we see Cowan move to inside linebacker from time to time as well. The linebacking unit is still relatively short on experience, so the coaching staff will find ways to keep Cowan on the field. If Cowan can produce at a high level, the Mountaineers could have one of the best pass rushing attacks in the Big 12 with Dante and Darius Stills also wreaking havoc up front.

