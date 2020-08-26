SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the ProsBaseball
Search

VanDarius Cowan "Starting to Show Some Signs" to Neal Brown

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer fans patiently awaited the debut of former Alabama linebacker transfer VanDarius Cowan after being suspended for the first four games of 2019 due to a suspension that carried over from his days in Tuscaloosa. 

The former five star recruit was expected to make an immediate impact on West Virginia's defense and in his Mountaineer debut on homecoming vs Texas, he came to play. He registered a sack on quarterback Sam Ehlinger and finished with four tackles on the day. Unfortunately, Cowan's impact was a brief one as he went down with a season-ending knee injury the following week against Iowa State.

Now, Cowan is back and ready to prove that he can be a difference maker for West Virginia.

“He has that ability,” Brown said. “He’s got to be more consistent, but he’s shown some flashes here in the last couple of days where I think he’s definitely understanding what his role is, plus he’s been out here. He’s practiced several consecutive days now, and he’s starting to show some signs.”

Cowan will line up at Bandit for the Mountaineers in hopes of being an every down pass rusher, but don't be shocked if we see Cowan move to inside linebacker from time to time as well. The linebacking unit is still relatively short on experience, so the coaching staff will find ways to keep Cowan on the field. If Cowan can produce at a high level, the Mountaineers could have one of the best pass rushing attacks in the Big 12 with Dante and Darius Stills also wreaking havoc up front.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Starting Lineman Switching Positions?

West Virginia continues to try and find the right positions for guys which may mean this one-time starter moves to a new spot

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Bryce Ford-Wheaton is Making Plays and Gaining Confidence

WVU HC Neal Brown is liking what he see's out of his sophomore receiver

Christopher Hall

UPDATE: WVU Fall Camp Day 13

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Content John Antonik passed along some notes from day 13 of fall camp

Christopher Hall

WVU Women's Soccer Opens Season on the Road

West Virginia University and the Big 12 Conference announce the 2020 women's soccer schedule

Christopher Hall

COMMIT WATCH: Running Back Target Sets Decision Date

Are the Mountaineers getting set to add another back to the stable?

Schuyler Callihan

UPDATE: WVU Fall Camp Day 12

WVU Director of Athletics Content John Antonik passed along some notes from day 12 of fall camp

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Logan Routt Signs Overseas

Logan Routt inks deal with Slovenian professional basketball club

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown Encouraged with Offensive Line

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown see's improvement along the offensive line

Christopher Hall

OFFICIAL: Will Clarke Signs with New Team

The former West Virginia pass rusher now has a new home in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Freshmen Faces: CB Daryl Porter Jr.

Looking at what freshman corner Daryl Porter Jr. brings to the table for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan