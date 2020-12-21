Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Vegas Releases Odds for Liberty Bowl Between West Virginia & Tennessee

The line is already out for West Virginia's 2020 bowl game.
Sunday evening, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl announced that West Virginia (5-4) and Tennessee (3-7) had been extended invites to play in their bowl game on New Year's Eve. Later in the evening, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl held a virtual press conference in which both schools and media attended to officially invite them to play and each school accepted the bid, making the matchup official. 

West Virginia and Tennessee played just two years ago in the Belk College Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mountaineers came away with a dominating 41-14 win over the Volunteers. Much of that West Virginia team has graduated or moved on to other schools, making this a completely different matchup.

Due to the pandemic, all teams were eligible to play in bowl games this season regardless of record. If this were a normal season, Tennessee would not have been eligible. 

The oddsmakers and Las Vegas have already opened up lines for bowl season and they opened West Virginia as a 4.5-point favorite with the total opening at 44.5.

West Virginia Trends

West Virginia is 5-3-1 ATS.

The Over/Under in West Virginia games this season is 4-4-1.

West Virginia is 0-8 ATS in their last 8 games in December.

West Virginia is 6-1 SU in their last 7 games as the favorite.

West Virginia is 2-6 SU in their last 8 games vs SEC teams.

Tennessee Trends

Tennessee is 3-6-1 ATS.

The Over/Under in Tennessee games this season is 3-7.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Tennessee's last 7 games.

Tennessee is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 vs Big 12 teams.

Tennessee is 0-5 SU in their last 5 games when playing as an underdog.

