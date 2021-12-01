Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Virginia Tech Hires New Head Coach

    The Hokies have a new head coach.
    Author:

    Not long after firing Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech found its next head football coach by hiring Penn State defensive coordinator, Brent Pry.

    Pry has been with Penn State head coach James Franklin since their days at Vanderbilt dating back to 2011. He served as the defensive coordinator at Vandy from 2011-13 and at Penn State from 2014-21. Pry does have some history with the Virginia Tech program, serving as a graduate assistant from 1995-98.

    West Virginia will travel to Blacksburg on September 24th to take on Pry and the Hokies in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Read More

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17035483_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Virginia Tech Hires New Head Coach

    39 seconds ago
    Nap's Corner Ep. 46
    noncategorized

    Napoleon's Corner Ep. 47: Be the Change

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17261940_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Individual + Team Stats from WVU's Win Over Bellarmine

    11 hours ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Christian Holmes (0) celebrates after an Oklahoma Sooners tackle during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33.
    Football

    College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 14

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17262239_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    WVU Coasts to Victory Over Bellarmine

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17151195_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Bellarmine

    15 hours ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Jalen Bridges (11) looks to pass during the second half against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    PREVIEW: West Virginia Looks to Play a Complete Game Against a Pesky Bellarmine Squad

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17125745_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Bellarmine

    18 hours ago