Virginia Tech Hires New Head Coach

Not long after firing Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech found its next head football coach by hiring Penn State defensive coordinator, Brent Pry.

Pry has been with Penn State head coach James Franklin since their days at Vanderbilt dating back to 2011. He served as the defensive coordinator at Vandy from 2011-13 and at Penn State from 2014-21. Pry does have some history with the Virginia Tech program, serving as a graduate assistant from 1995-98.

West Virginia will travel to Blacksburg on September 24th to take on Pry and the Hokies in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.