WATCH: Aubrey Burkes Texas Tech Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) fell 48-10 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2) Saturday evening.

Defensive back Aubrey Burkes sat with the media following the loss and discuessed the communication in the secondary, Texas Tech offensive tempo and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Texas Tech Postgame

WATCH: Zach Frazier Texas Tech Postgame

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly