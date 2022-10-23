WATCH: Aubrey Burkes Texas Tech Postgame
West Virginia defensive back Aubrey Burkes chats with the media following the game
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) fell 48-10 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2) Saturday evening.
Defensive back Aubrey Burkes sat with the media following the loss and discuessed the communication in the secondary, Texas Tech offensive tempo and more.
WATCH: Neal Brown Texas Tech Postgame
WATCH: Zach Frazier Texas Tech Postgame
Scroll to Continue
Read More
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly