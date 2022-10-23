WATCH: Neal Brown Texas Tech Postgame
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown dissusses the loss to Texas Tech
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) fell 48-10 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2) Saturday evening.
Head coach Neal Brown addressed the media following the game and discussed the offensive woes, the continued defensive issues and more.
WATCH: Zach Frazier Texas Tech Postgame
WATCH: Aubrey Burkes Texas Tech Postgame
