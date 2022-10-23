WATCH: Neal Brown Texas Tech Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) fell 48-10 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2) Saturday evening.

Head coach Neal Brown addressed the media following the game and discussed the offensive woes, the continued defensive issues and more.

WATCH: Zach Frazier Texas Tech Postgame

WATCH: Aubrey Burkes Texas Tech Postgame

