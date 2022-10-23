WATCH: Zach Frazier Texas Tech Postgame
West Virginia center Zach Frazier talks the Texas Tech Loss
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) fell 48-10 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2) Saturday evening.
Center Zach Frazier met with the media following the game and discussed the lack of a running game against Texas Tech, the pass rush, leadership and more.
WATCH: Neal Brown Texas Tech Postgame
WATCH: Aubrey Burkes Texas Tech Postgame
