WATCH: Zach Frazier Texas Tech Postgame

West Virginia center Zach Frazier talks the Texas Tech Loss

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) fell 48-10 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2) Saturday evening. 

Center Zach Frazier met with the media following the game and discussed the lack of a running game against Texas Tech, the pass rush, leadership and more. 

WATCH: Neal Brown Texas Tech Postgame

WATCH: Aubrey Burkes Texas Tech Postgame

