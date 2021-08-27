WATCH: Bob Huggins Gives Speech to WVU Football Team

With the 2021 football season just a week away, Neal Brown decided to bring in WVU head basketball coach, Bob Huggins, to speak to the team and reiterate what it means to play for the folks in the state. If there's anyone that can sell West Virginia, it's Huggins. If there's anyone that can explain what WVU athletics means to the state, it's Huggins. This was a great idea by Neal Brown.

Below is a little glimpse of what he told the team.

"When the Nike guys came in, you know, we got the all school deal and the Nike guys came in, I told them, I said, 'We're going to sell a lot of gear now.' They're like, 'Huggs, come on now. You know, we're going to give you an all school deal. You don't have to sell us.' 'I'm not trying to sell you, I'm just trying to tell you. Don'te get behind on orders because we're going to sell a lot of stuff now.' They were blown away. You can't go to any little town in this state, any big town, anywhere you go and not see somebody wearing the flying WV. That's what you got to understand about the people in this state. They care man. They care. And everybody says, 'What's the greatest thing about West Virginia?' To me, it's really simple, they care. They care and they love their Mountaineers."

Brown also had former WVU football coach Don Nehlen speak with the team last week.

West Virginia opens up their season next Saturday against Maryland at 3:30 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.