WATCH: Don Nehlen Speaks to WVU Football Team

Photo courtesy of WVU Athletics Communications

Friday afternoon, former West Virginia head coach Don Nehlen stood at the podium in the team room to speak to this year's football team.

On paper, this appears to be the Mountaineers' best team since Neal Brown took the job in 2019. Starting experience returns everywhere on offense including QB Jarret Doege, RB Leddie Brown, WRs Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Winston Wright Jr., and Sam James, Brandon Yates, James Gmiter, and Zach Frazier on the offensive line. On the defensive side of the ball, six starters return and you might as well make that seven considering Akheem Mesidor led the team in sacks (5.5) as a true freshman in a backup role.

Nehlen sees the makeup of this year's team and coaching staff and believes it is one that can make some noise.

"You are what you think you are. Teams that believe, can make it happen. There's something about this team. And I think you guys are going to be pretty damn good. If you believe in yourself because you guys have got a great coach and a great coaching staff, I think this year, you're going to get it done big time."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.