WATCH: Fans Sing 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' During Super Bowl LIX

John Denver's 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' highlighted during Super Bowl LIX

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.

Midway through the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX, ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ echoed throughout the Caesars Superdome as a “moment of unity,” and fans can be seen swaying to the official state song of West Virginia.

West Virginia University quickly a adopted the song since John Denver’s hit release in April of 1971.

“The Pride of West Virginia”, the West Virginia University Marching Band, has performed ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ prior to every football game since 1972.

West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez started a new tradition in 2001, encouraging fans to sing the song following victories in 2001 and has become arguably the greatest tradition in college football.

Athletic programs throughout WVU have adopted the tradition at home or on the road as athletes and fans celebrate the victories.

