WATCH: Fatorma Mulbah Baylor Preview Press Conference
West Virginia defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah discusses his career day agaisnt Cincinnati
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-4, 4-2) host the Baylor Bears (5-4, 3-3) Saturday evening at tField. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
Defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah sat with the media on Monday and gave some insight on his career-high 13-tackle afternoon against Cincinnati, the defense forcing three turnovers, and more.
