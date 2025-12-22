Former Four-Star Cornerback Set to Transfer Out of West Virginia

West Virginia freshman cornerback Dawayne Galloway Jr. will be entering the transfer portal next month, according to college football insider Allen Trieu. Galloway confirmed the news by quoting the report on X, saying, "GOD has a plan for me."

Galloway did not see any playing time this past season despite being a decorated recruit coming out of Marion-Franklin High School in Columbus, Ohio.

He chose the Mountaineers over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Central Michigan, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Miami (OH), Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Toledo, UCF, Wisconsin, and a few others.

Galloway was recruited by Neal Brown and the previous coaching staff, signing with the Mountaineers during last year's early signing period. After the hire of Rich Rodriguez, he opted to stay put and ride it out through not only spring ball, but his entire freshman campaign.

With Galloway's expected departure, the Mountaineers are now down to a cornerback room that consists of returners Keyshawn Robinson, ChaMarryus Bomar, Jayden Bell, and BJ Hendrickson III. Newcomers in the fold are Simaj Hill, Vincent Smith, and Makhi Boone, alongside JUCO additions Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. and Da'Mun Allen.

West Virginia will undoubtedly recruit the secondary hard in the transfer portal, primarily looking for plug-and-play options, having also lost its top three corners to graduation in Michael Coats Jr., Jason Chambers, and Jordan Scruggs.

Galloway will have four years of eligibility remaining after using a redshirt this season.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: Ethan Head

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Tavon Austin Turns Heads in Morgantown Again with Recent Achievement

MAILBAG: Four Portal QB Options, Expectations for Hoops in Big 12 Play, Baseball + More

Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Mississippi Valley State

How to watch West Virginia vs. Mississippi Valley State: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

West Virginia Enters the Mix for Top-200 2027 WR Anthony "Speedy" Jennings