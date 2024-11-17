WATCH: Garrett Greene Baylor Postgame Press Conference

Mountaineers Now

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-5, 4-3) dropped its third consecutive home game of the season after the Baylor Bears (6-4, 4-3) delivered their first win in Morgantown in seven attempts Saturday night, 49-35.

Quarterback Garrett Greene met with the media after the game and provided insight on his return to the field, gave his assessment of the offense's second half struggles, and more.

