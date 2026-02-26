Picking 1 Under-the-Radar Name at Each Position in WVU's Defense Ahead of Spring Ball

On Wednesday, I picked an underrated player at every position on the West Virginia offense that you should know heading into spring ball. Today, it's the defense's turn.

Defensive Line: Wilnerson Telemaque

WVU Athletics Communications

I was really high on Telemaque coming out of high school, and I still am. I think he could end up being the best defensive lineman from that 2025 class that the Mountaineers signed. He's up 32 pounds since he landed on campus, sitting at 270. Now that the frame has filled out, he'll have a chance to compete for a role.

Edge Rusher: Jeremiah Johnson

Jeremiah Johnson

When it comes to the bandit spot, there's been a ton of talk about Western Kentucky transfer Harper Holloman and Oregon transfer Tobi Haastrup, and rightfully so. Johnson is certainly in the mix for playing time and could even lock up a starting spot if he puts on a strong show in spring ball and in fall camp. Last year at Butte Community College, he tallied 34 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

Linebacker: Jason Hall Jr.

Villanova Football

The more I watch Hall's tape, the more I think he could be one of the hidden gems of this transfer portal class. He still has to go out there and prove that he can play at this level, but the package is there. Hall can rush the passer (16 pressures) and is solid in the run game. In his final year at Villanova, he posted 40 tackles, including 28 solo stops, 3.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Nickel/Sam: Emory Snyder

Emory Snyder

Because of the experience in front of him, I doubt we see much of Snyder or fellow freshman Miles Khatri this season. Still, the skillset intrigues me. The 6'3", 200-pound frame makes him by far the biggest and longest option of the N/S group. Plays the game physically and was a sure tackler in space in high school.

Cornerback: Jaire Rawlison

Jaire Rawilson

He may be small (5'9", 188 lbs), but he packs a punch. The Mountaineers have a ton of length in the corner room, so it's not like they'll face the same issue they did last year, where they had no length on either side of the field. Zac Alley is going to be creative with how he deploys Rawlison and wouldn't be all that surprised to see him at nickel here and there. Last year at Kent State, he totaled 34 tackles and six passes defended.

Safety: Kameron Reddic

Stephen F. Austin defenisve back Kameron Reddic | Stephen F. Austin Athletic

WVU is in a great spot at safety (I think) with Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams, Matt Sieg, and LSU transfer Jacob Bradford. Reddic is the one that I'm most intrigued with, though. How high can he climb the depth chart? Can he be a top option in the rotation? It's certainly possible. During his last go-around with Stephen F. Austin, he racked up 42 tackles, four passes defended, two tackles for loss, and an interception.