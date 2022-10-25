Skip to main content

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews TCU

West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell chats about the offensive miscues versus Texas Tech and the plan moving forward

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) host the seventh-ranked TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday (7-0, 4-0) with kickoff set for noon and will broadcast on ESPN.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell sat with the media during the program's weekly press conference and discussed the offenses plans moving forward after last week's 287-yard performance, JT Daniels' three interceptions, the receivers winning matchups, and more. 

