WATCH: Sean Martin Previews TCU

DL Sean Martin detailed what fans can expect from this weekend's WVU-TCU match-up.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) host the No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday at noon. ESPN has the broadcast.

DL Sean Martin met with the media on Tuesday to preview the Horned Frogs, and detail his rehabilitation, keeping his family history alive, and the responsibilities of a DI defensive lineman.

