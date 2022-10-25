Skip to main content

WATCH: Brian Polendey Previews TCU

TE Brian Polendey previews this weekend's meeting with the TCU Horned Frogs.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) host the No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday at noon. ESPN has the broadcast.

TE Brian Polendey met with the media on Tuesday to preview the Horned Frogs, performing up to potential, the emotional rollercoaster that has become this season, and team expectations.

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews TCU

WATCH: Graham Harell Previews TCU

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews TCU

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sean Martin Previews TCU 2022

WATCH: Sean Martin Previews TCU

Oliver Straw Previews TCU 2022

WATCH: Oliver Straw Previews TCU

Jordan Lesley Previews TCU

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Preview TCU

WATCH: Sean Martin Previews TCU

WATCH: Oliver Straw Previews TCU

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett

Sean Martin Previews TCU 2022
Football

WATCH: Sean Martin Previews TCU

By Julia Mellett
Oliver Straw Previews TCU 2022
Football

WATCH: Oliver Straw Previews TCU

By Julia Mellett
Jordan Lesley Previews TCU
Football

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Preview TCU

By Christopher Hall
Graham Harrell Previews TCU 2022
Football

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews TCU

By Christopher Hall
Neal Brown Previews Texas Tech 2022
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews TCU

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19280464_168388579_lowres
Football

Quick Hits: Ignoring the Noise, Road Struggles, Effort + More

By Schuyler Callihan
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Tony Mathis Jr. (24) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Brown Updates the Injury List

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19281777_168388579_lowres
Football

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 9

By Schuyler Callihan