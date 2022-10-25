WATCH: Brian Polendey Previews TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) host the No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday at noon. ESPN has the broadcast.

TE Brian Polendey met with the media on Tuesday to preview the Horned Frogs, performing up to potential, the emotional rollercoaster that has become this season, and team expectations.

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews TCU

WATCH: Graham Harell Previews TCU

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews TCU

WATCH: Sean Martin Previews TCU

WATCH: Oliver Straw Previews TCU

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett