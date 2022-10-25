WATCH: Brian Polendey Previews TCU
TE Brian Polendey previews this weekend's meeting with the TCU Horned Frogs.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) host the No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday at noon. ESPN has the broadcast.
TE Brian Polendey met with the media on Tuesday to preview the Horned Frogs, performing up to potential, the emotional rollercoaster that has become this season, and team expectations.
