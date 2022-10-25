Skip to main content

WATCH: Oliver Straw Previews TCU

West Virginia punter Oliver Straw talked punting during media availability.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) host the No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday at noon. ESPN has the broadcast.

P Oliver Straw met with the media on Tuesday to preview the Horned Frogs and detail his time with ProKick Australia, the switch to American rules football, and situations that warrant different punting styles.

