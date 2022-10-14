WATCH: Jasir Cox Baylor Postgame

Skip to main content
West Virginia linebacker Jasir Cox chatted with the media following the win over Baylor

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) knocked off the Baylor Bears (3-3, 1-2) Thursday night 43-40. 

Linebacker Jasir Cox met with the media after the Mountaineers win over Baylor and discussed his two fumble recoveries, the defenses mentality, the secondary issues and more. 

