WATCH: Jasir Cox Baylor Postgame
West Virginia linebacker Jasir Cox chatted with the media following the win over Baylor
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) knocked off the Baylor Bears (3-3, 1-2) Thursday night 43-40.
Linebacker Jasir Cox met with the media after the Mountaineers win over Baylor and discussed his two fumble recoveries, the defenses mentality, the secondary issues and more.
WATCH: Neal Brown Baylor Postgame
Scroll to Continue
Read More
WATCH: Kaden Prather Baylor Postgame
WATCH: Casey Leg Baylor Postgame
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly