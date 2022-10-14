WATCH: Kaden Prather Baylor Postgame
West Virginia receiver Kaden Prather talked to the media after defeating Baylor 43-40
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) knocked off the Baylor Bears (3-3, 1-2) Thursday night 43-40.
Receiver Kaden Prather chatted with the media after hauling in eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown and discussed his career night, the teams' sense of urgency, the win and more.
