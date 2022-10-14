Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Baylor Postgame

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown chatted with the media following the Mountaineers win over Baylor

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) knocked off the Baylor Bears (3-3, 1-2) Thursday night 43-40. 

GAMESummary_2022-BU-FB

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the game and recapped the win, discussed the offense's success, the defensive issues and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

DSC_0237
Football

Individual + Team Stats from West Virginia's Win Over Baylor

By Schuyler Callihan
Minimalist Red White Welcome Greeting Youtube Thumbnail
Football

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Outduels Baylor in Big 12 Shootout

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_0200
Football

WVU - Baylor Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
WVU - Baylor Country Roads
Football

WATCH: WVU Football Sings Country Roads After Beating Baylor 43-40

By Julia Mellett
DSC_0112
Football

West Virginia Outlasts Baylor 43-40

By Christopher Hall
DSC_9910
Football

WVU - Baylor First Half Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 5.25.11 PM
Football

WVU Medicine Children's Wave - Baylor

By Julia Mellett
Black Neon Tech Versus YouTube Thumbnail
Football

Mountaineers Now Gameday Guide: WVU vs Baylor

By Schuyler Callihan