WATCH: Jasir Cox Kansas State Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) dropped a 48-31 decision to the Kansas State Wildcats (8-3, 7-2) Saturday evening.

Defensive back Jasir Cox met with the media following the game and discussed the defensive struggles, his time at WVU and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas State Postgame

WATCH: Garrett Greene Kansas State Postgame

WATCH: Sam James Kansas State Postgame

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly