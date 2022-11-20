Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas State Postgame

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown Kansas State Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) dropped a 48-31 decision to the Kansas State Wildcats (8-3, 7-2) Saturday evening. 

GAMESummary_2022-KSU-FB

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the game and talked about quarterback Garrett Greene's performance in his first start, gave his initial thoughts on the game, and more.

WATCH: Garrett Greene Kansas State Postgame

WATCH: Sam James Kansas State Postgame

WATCH: Jasir Cox Kansas State Postgame

