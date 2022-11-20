WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas State Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) dropped a 48-31 decision to the Kansas State Wildcats (8-3, 7-2) Saturday evening.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the game and talked about quarterback Garrett Greene's performance in his first start, gave his initial thoughts on the game, and more.

WATCH: Garrett Greene Kansas State Postgame

WATCH: Sam James Kansas State Postgame

WATCH: Jasir Cox Kansas State Postgame

