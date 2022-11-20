WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas State Postgame
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown Kansas State Postgame
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) dropped a 48-31 decision to the Kansas State Wildcats (8-3, 7-2) Saturday evening.
Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the game and talked about quarterback Garrett Greene's performance in his first start, gave his initial thoughts on the game, and more.
