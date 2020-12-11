Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WATCH: Mike Brown Posts "Country Roads" Farewell Video

The senior offensive lineman has played his final game at Mountaineer Field.
Publish date:

West Virginia's final game of the season vs No. 11 Oklahoma was canceled due to the Mountaineers putting a pause on football activities after a surge in positive COVID tests and contact tracing. 

Unfortunately, the game will not be rescheduled as the Sooners will be playing in the Big 12 championship game next week vs Iowa State. This means that the seniors will not be able to play at Mountaineer Field one final time and be honored with a senior day.

Friday morning, West Virginia senior offensive lineman Michael Brown posted a video on Twitter thanking the fans and the university for his last three years in the program.

During his three seasons in Morgantown, Brown started 20 games including all nine games this season, all at right guard. Due to the pandemic, the NCAA has given an extra year of eligibility to players, but Brown seems like he is going to surpass the extra year and spend time with his family and raising his newborn daughter, Alaya Marie Brown.

