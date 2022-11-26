WATCH: Neal Brown Oklahoma State Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6) upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 4-5) 24-19 Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media and discussed the win, freshman Nicco Marchiol coming in for an injured Garrett Greene, the rushing attack and more.

WATCH: Nicco Marchiol Oklahoma State Postgame

WATCH: Jaylen Anderson Oklahoma State Postgame

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly